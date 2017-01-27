One of the first Super Bowl ads of the year is out and it is absolutely disturbing

During years when your team isn’t playing in the Super Bowl (which is every year for Browns and Lions fans), the commercials are some of the best parts of the game. They can be funny or erotic or even go for shock value.

RELATED: The only Super Bowl ads you need to see: Football players doing their daughters’ hair

Mr. Clean released a Super Bowl ad entitled “Cleaner all over the House.” It features Mr. Clean himself seducing a woman with his scrubbing skills.

Of course, it closes by flashing back to reality, where a man asks the woman if she’s satisfied with his work. Rather than answer, she love-tackles him over the couch to the caption “you gotta love a man who cleans.”





RELATED: Watch Drake parody “Hotline Bling” in one of the best Super Bowl ads of the year