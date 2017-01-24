Our hearts go out to this country music family as they still deal with the pain of loss

It was one of the most chilling moments of 2016. Craig Morgan’s son, Jerry Greer, drowned in a tragic July tubing accident on a lake in Kentucky. In the weeks and months that followed, the Morgan family welcomed the comfort of friends and fans while the investigation into a precise cause of Jerry’s death continued. They slowly and thoughtfully began to move forward from the tragedy, but, obviously, they would never completely recover from the loss of their son and brother.

Both Craig and wife Karen have openly talked about Jerry's untimely death, but they were mostly silent as they approached milestone events like the start of school — Jerry was set to enter Marshall University in the fall — and family-oriented holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.





However, on what would have been his 20th birthday, Craig shared an inspiring post about his son. Accompanying a photo of the father and son, the country singer-songwriter quotes Deuteronomy 15:10 and says, “Happy Birthday son. Because He lives, we will see you again.”

The family established the Jerry Greer Memorial Scholarship for athletes from Dickson County High School, where Jerry attended.

Craig gets back out on the road in February and will continue touring into the summer.