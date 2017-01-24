Paris Jackson reveals she never leaves the house without the one thing that reminds her most of her late father

There’s one thing Paris Jackson never leaves home without.

In her first-ever cover feature with Rolling Stone, the aspiring model opened up about her life in and out of the spotlight as the King of Pop’s only daughter.

One of the things she opened up about the most in the article was how she coped with her father’s 2009 death. Jackson admitted to dealing with a drug problem and also self-harm during her early teen years but revealed that a therapeutic treatment facility she spent some of high school in was really her saving grace.





“It was great for me. I’m a completely different person,” she said. “I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”

The heartbreak of losing her father is something she may never get over, but she does keep one thing close to her heart: a rope and jade bracelet he always wore and reportedly was wearing the day he died.

“It smells like him,” Jackson revealed.

She also have several tattoos that pay tribute to her late father, including a nod to his 1989 multi-platinum album “Dangerous” tattooed on her forearm.

Jackson is currently working on making a name for herself in the fashion world. She was rumored to have met with Christian Dior and Chanel during a recent trip to Paris, France.

We can’t wait to see what’s next for her!