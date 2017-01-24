Paris Jackson stuns fans with the shocking confession about her “multiple” suicide attempts

In 2013, Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, made headlines after surviving a suicide attempt, but apparently that wasn’t an isolated incident.

Paris Jackson recently opened up to Rolling Stone about her “multiple” suicide attempts.

“[I attempted suicide] multiple times,” she admitted. “It was just once that became public.”

She revealed that the dark thoughts started after her father’s sudden death in 2009.

“They always say, ‘Time heals,’ but it really doesn’t. You just get used to it,” she admitted. “I live life with the mentality of ‘OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.’ So going forward, anything bad that happens can’t be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it … I feel him with me all the time.”





Jackson explained that in 2013, she took 20 Motrin pills and slit her wrists, but it was her “third strike” and led to a residential treatment afterward. She also admitted to drug abuse and covering her scars from engaging in self harm with some of her 50 tattoos.

“It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore,” she admitted. “I was doing a lot of things that 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds shouldn’t do. I tried to grow up too fast, and I wasn’t really that kind of a person.”

She credited the therapeutic school she attended during her sophomore and junior years of high school with helping her through the tough times.

“It was great for me. I’m a completely different person,” she said. “I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”

Jackson revealed that she was sexually assaulted when she was only 14 years old. “I don’t wanna give too many details,” she said, “but it was not a good experience, at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody.”

She said that she has also been prescribed with the same anti-depressants her father used but she is not currently taking any medication.

When the subject turned to her late father’s sudden death, Jackson was confident in her opinion that his doctor, Conrad Murray had something to do with it. She also believes that the false child molestation charges against the late King of Pop had something to do with it.

“Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn’t do,” she said of the allegations. “And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. I’m like, ‘How can people be so mean?’”

As for getting justice in her father’s death, Jackson had just one thing to say, “It’s a chess game, and I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

