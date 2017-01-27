Paris Jackson was not about to let Wendy Williams off easy for criticizing her Rolling Stone interview

On Wednesday, talk show host Wendy Williams slammed Paris Jackson for her recent Rolling Stone interview, slamming her for appearing on the cover of the magazine when she “has not made her mark on her own” and for saying that she identifies as African-American. The daughter of the King of Pop is swinging back, taking to Twitter to call Williams out.

“She seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us,” she tweeted. “Why are we on her mind so often?”





@Ren_Thompson @PerezHilton @WendyWilliams she seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us. why are we on her mind so often 🤔 — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 26, 2017

According to Perez Hilton, Jackson wasn’t done there, also writing, “Well, she didn’t birth me, so,” and then deleting the post.

In addition to wondering whether or not Jackson deserved to make the cover, Williams said, “Black is not what you call yourself, it’s what cops see when they got steel to your neck on the turnpike. But that’s cute, and good for her.” She also sarcastically congratulated Jackson on being the “first black woman on the cover” in more than a year.

