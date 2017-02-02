“Partridge Family” fans are not going to like this news about David Cassidy

It looks like fans might be seeing a little less of David Cassidy.

According to Page Six, Cassidy is going to slow down this year and start thinking about retirement. The “Partridge Family” alum announced the news on his website.

He cited his arthritis as one of the reasons for backing out of the spotlight, but assured fans that this is not a “goodbye.”

The February 18th & 19th shows will be the last 2 shows that I ever do on the West Coast of the USA. Traveling and my arthritis has certainly made these cross country shows much more difficult for me now. As most of you know, I live very happily in South Florida as it makes my life much more manageable.

What a remarkable, long-lived career I have been blessed to have. I love my band, whom are all very gifted, as friends. Most have now been with me for years, performing around the world and of course mostly here in the USA and Canada. Of course, I’m planning on working less and less due to travel. However, I’ve never loved playing live in concert as much as I have in the past few years. This for me has been almost like a drug! My audience reactions and phenomenal support have made it so sweet and gratifying. I could never repay the love and the reward I get from all my fans from around the world. This is not a complete “Good bye” but I’m planning on working much less. But… Damn DO I LOVE IT!! And to all of you everywhere in the world. Happy Trails. XO. DC.

A spokeswoman for Cassidy said that he will perform some of his remaining East Coast dates next month.