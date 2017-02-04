Patton Oswalt reveals the heartbreaking cause behind his wife’s sudden death

Nearly one year after her passing, the cause of his Michelle McNamara’s sudden death at the age of 46 has been revealed by her husband Patton Oswalt.

“We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle’s system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal,” the actor and comedian wrote in a statement to the Associated Press on Friday.

Oswalt also explained he and wife had “no idea” of her condition, which caused blockages in her arteries. The blockages in combination with Adderall, Xanax and the pain medication fentanyl — all medications McNamara was taking at the time — led to her untimely passing, according to the comedian.





McNamara had been writing a book at the time and was having trouble sleeping due to nightmares. Oswalt recalled telling her to take a night to “sleep until you wake up,” but she never woke up. It took Oswalt hours to discover her still in bed and not breathing, as he took their daughter to school and ran a few errands that morning before returning home.

Initially, he thought Xanax was to blame and speculated that she had died from an accidental overdose during an interview with The New York Times.

Despite Oswalt’s statement, the AP confirmed that McNamara’s cause of death remains officially listed as pending.

