This peanut butter cup brownie cheesecake is gorgeous, delicious, and no-bake
Hugs & Cookies xoxo
Food and drink

This peanut butter cup brownie cheesecake is gorgeous, delicious, and no-bake

Article will continue after advertisement

Now this is one jaw-dropping dessert.

The peanut butter cup brownie cheesecake from Hugs & Cookies xoxo requires no baking (apart from its brownie base) and has fewer ingredients than you probably expect. Who wouldn’t love to be presented with a slice at the end of a delicious meal?

RELATED: With boxed brownie mix and just 4 more ingredients, you can make this divine chocolate cheesecake

You will need:

  • 9 x 13 pan of brownies (any brownie recipe will do — if you don’t know one, try this)

  • 1 cup hot fudge sauce, divided
  • 16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
  • 1½ cups creamy peanut butter
  • 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • ¼ cup powdered sugar
  • 12 peanut butter cups, chopped

Get the full recipe here.

Module Voice Image
Beth Sawicki, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement