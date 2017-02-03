This peanut butter cup brownie cheesecake is gorgeous, delicious, and no-bake

Now this is one jaw-dropping dessert.

The peanut butter cup brownie cheesecake from Hugs & Cookies xoxo requires no baking (apart from its brownie base) and has fewer ingredients than you probably expect. Who wouldn’t love to be presented with a slice at the end of a delicious meal?

You will need:

9 x 13 pan of brownies (any brownie recipe will do — if you don’t know one, try this )

)

1 cup hot fudge sauce, divided

16 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1½ cups creamy peanut butter

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

2 cups heavy whipping cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

12 peanut butter cups, chopped

Get the full recipe here.