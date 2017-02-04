People are irate about what Tucker Carlson’s latest guest said about college rape

On Friday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson,” guest Stuart Taylor, author of “Until Proven Innocent: Political Correctness and the Shameful Injustice of the Duke Lacrosse Case” and “The Campus Rape Frenzy: The Attack on Due Process at America’s Universities,” accused colleges of encouraging women to lie about being raped.

While the pair were discussing “rape culture” on college campuses, Carlson pointed out that one in five or one in four women is sexually assaulted during college, which Taylor called “absolute nonsense.” He then went on to criticize the way universities handle sexual assault accusations on campus, saying:





It’s a Kafka-esque campus kangaroo courts is my word for them. First, lots of people accused of rape or sexual assault on- and off-campus are not guilty, especially on-campus, because there are squadrons of sex bureaucrats at all the colleges in the country who are encouraging women to say they were raped when what they really were was regretful afterwards.

In the time since, social media users have reacted negatively to his his comments. One person on Twitter angrily wrote, “Who the fuck is Stuart Taylor on @TuckerCarlson who says rape on college campuses is over publicized!!!”

Another went directly to Fox News with her response, tweeting, “@FoxNews Are you kidding me??? How could you allow Stuart Taylor to be a guest? Rape on campus is a serious problem #thehuntingground.”

Such statements are not out of character for Taylor, as he said things to the same effect in interviews in the past, and people were just as outraged.

