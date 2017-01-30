“Phantom dumper” returns to lay waste to Utah town

Orem, Utah’s, most infamous toilet user has returned.

Neil Winterton, manager of the Water Resources Division for the town, tells the Associated Press that someone has dumped fibrous material — likely insulation, they say — into Orem’s sewer system again. Whoever’s doing it has been regular about it, flushing the waste about once a week for the past seven months. There was a brief hiatus around the holidays, but to the chagrin of Winterton and others, they’re back.

It’s taking a lot of paper to wipe up: A page set up by the town says it is costing the City of Orem some $4000 in labor to clean up every week. The site pleads for assistance, asking visitors to “lead us to the ‘Phantom Dumper’ so that we can prevent this unnecessary clogging and waste of time and money. This has to stop!”

Mayor Richard Brunst Jr. also appealed to the public in a video, offering a $2500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the culprit.