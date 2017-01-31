Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh surprised fans with the news of three new additions to their family

And babies make six!

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcomed triplets in early January, according to Variety. The babies’ names and details of their births have been kept private.

RELATED: Get ready for more Oprah! She signed a deal that will bring her back to a TV near you

The couple wed in October 2013 and are already parents to an 8-year-old son, Rocket Ayer. In September 2016, Lasichanh made headlines when she showed off her baby bump at a Chanel-hosted dinner, through she did not announce she was expecting three babies!





A representative for Williams declined to comment on details of the births, but did say that the mother and children were all “happy and healthy.”

Congratulations to the growing family!