Post hospitalization, Mischa Barton thanks fans for their support and asks the press for privacy

After her recent hospitalization, Misha Barton has a message for the fans who supported her during such tough times. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the actress expressed her gratitude towards supporters and asked for privacy for the time being.

“Thank you so much for all the love guys.It means the world to me,” she wrote. “There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever.”

“From the bottom of my heart. We shall over come,” Barton continued.

Then, she pleaded with the media to give her privacy, saying, “To members of the press please respect my privacy.”

Barton was voluntarily taken to the hospital last week after a neighbor reported a disturbance to authorities, during which she was yelling in backyard about the world shattering, Ziggy Stardust and her mother being a witch. She later revealed that she was drugged while out celebrating her birthday.

“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” Barton told PEOPLE. “I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well,” the statement continued. “I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

