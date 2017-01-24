Pregnant “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans shows off her big belly just before her due date

It’ll be baby #3 for “Teen Mom 2” reality star Jenelle Evans, but before the date, she had to get in one last picture, according to People.

In an Instagram post from boyfriend David Eason captioned “Happy and healthy!” Evans is seen at a late pregnancy checkup, smiling as a nurse checks her growing belly. Almost there, Jenelle.

The baby will be her first with Eason. The two have been dating for some time; there are rumors they are engaged. The child’s due date is January 28th, and there are no specifics yet on whether the pair will wait or induce labor early.





Jenelle Evans has two children from previous relationships: Jace, 6, and Kaiser, 2.