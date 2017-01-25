President Trump and CNN got into a very public fight over ratings and facts

Oh, the drama!

President Trump and CNN are not done fighting each other. This time, it was over the inauguration ratings.

Trump tweeted out a criticism of CNN’s ratings, congratulating Fox News for seemingly having higher ratings than CNN during the inauguration:

Congratulations to @FoxNews for being number one in inauguration ratings. They were many times higher than FAKE NEWS @CNN – public is smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

“Congratulations to @FoxNews for being number one in inauguration ratings,” he tweeted. “They were many times higher than FAKE NEWS @CNN – public is smart!”

CNN wasn’t going to let the accusation stand. They responded to Trump on Twitter, fighting back with some numbers:

While CNN is technically correct that they accumulated those views on inauguration day coverage, Fox News also led the various news stations during the inaugural swearing-in ceremony as well as during primetime coverage.

CNN’s “Those are the facts” statement comes during a week many criticized Kellyanne Conway’s mention of “alternative facts” while debating with Chuck Todd of NBC’s “Meet the Press” about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration. Her use of the questionable term might have even helped spike sales for George Orwell’s popular dystopian novel “1984.”

