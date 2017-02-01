President Trump chose an odd moment to blast some members the media

February 1 marks the beginning of Black History Month, and President Trump kicked off the festivities in his own special way.

While hosting an African-American History Month listening session, Trump spoke highly of various historical black figures such as Frederick Douglass, who Trump observed was being “recognized more and more.”

He also took the time to thank some of his supporters in the room, but at the price of some personal thoughts regarding “fake news:”

Frederick Douglass did “an amazing job” and CNN is “fake news,” President Trump says in African-American History Month listening session pic.twitter.com/p3ixDIpSsW — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 1, 2017

While praising CNN commentator and GOP communications strategist Paris Dennard, Trump said that he didn’t get to see Dennard as much considering he did not watch CNN. “I don’t like watching fake news,” he said.

Trump then praised Fox News, saying “Fox has treated me very nice.”