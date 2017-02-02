President Trump confirms his unannounced trip to bring the body of a Navy SEAL home

On Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to Dover Air Force Base, where he paid his respects to the body of Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens.

Owens died on battle on Sunday during an operation against terrorism in Yemen. He was a member of the United States military for almost 20 years.

Trump confirmed his trip to see Owens’ remains on Thursday morning in a message from his Twitter account.





“Attending Chief Ryan Owens’ Dignified Transfer yesterday with my daughter Ivanka was my great honor. To a great and brave man – thank you!” Trump wrote.