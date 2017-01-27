Donald Trump on Madonna: “She’s disgusting!”

“Honestly, she’s disgusting.”

So said President Donald Trump to Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity in a pre-taped interview that aired Thursday on the cable network. Trump was responding to Madonna’s comments about wanting to blow up the White House.

The singer’s remark came during a speech at the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna said at the rally in Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Looks like Reba has a bone to pick with Madonna





Needless to say, President Trump wasn’t impressed.

“I thought what she did was disgraceful to our country,” Trump told Hannity.

According to multiple media outlets, the Secret Service was also not pleased with Madonna.