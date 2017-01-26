President Trump may be worse for the national debt than Obama or Bush

When President George W. Bush took office, the national debt was around $5.7 trillion. During his tenure, it nearly doubled.

When President Barack Obama took office, the national debt was around $10.6 trillion. During his tenure, it nearly doubled.

When President Donald Trump took office, the national debt was around $19.9 trillion. And according to new projections from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), his time in the White House is on track to add more to the national debt than either of his record-setting predecessors. Economist Veronique de Rugy reports at Reason:





[J]ust when you think it can’t outdo itself, our government surprises you with an extra production of debt and deficit, just like that. Case in point: the new Congressional Budget Office’s budget and economic outlook for 2017 to 2027. The main conclusion is that the government continues to spend more money—faster and above and beyond the revenue it collects. In other words, our debt is growing big-time. Obviously, we can’t indefinitely spend 21 percent of our gross domestic product while collecting 17.8 percent in revenue. But it’s particularly worrisome because we’re already starting from a point of high deficit and debt levels. According to the CBO, under the current law, deficit spending will be $559 billion in 2017, but it will reach the trillion-dollar mark in 2023 and go on to total $1.4 trillion in 2027. As a share of the economy, the deficit will go from 2.9 percent in 2017 to 5 percent in 2027.

All told, the CBO sees the national debt swelling by another $10 trillion over the next decade. Of course, this would not be entirely Trump’s fault, but it is hardly unfair to place a great deal of the responsibility squarely on his shoulders, especially should he win a second term.

If these numbers do not shock us, it is only because of how chronically egregious the bipartisan debt generation machine has been for years. An annual deficit — deficit! not total debt — sitting at 5 percent of GDP is truly appalling, and assuming these projections are even remotely accurate, they should be received as yet another nail in the coffin of the Republican Party’s ever more absurd claim to be the party of small government.

There are two other points about this CBO report de Rugy highlights that should be troubling to fiscal conservatives (heck, fiscal realists) of any political stripe. First, these are not interest-free loans, which means that as the debt continues to grow, the annual cost of having this debt itself makes the debt worse:

Do you know what else grows along with deficits? Debt and the interest we pay as a price for borrowing money from domestic and foreign investors. The debt as a share of the economy will go from 77.5 percent in 2017 to 88.9 percent in 2027, while our interest payments will balloon to $768 billion in 10 years, up from $270 billion this year.

$780 billion in interest payments for a single year is greater than the entire deficit in five out of eight years under President Obama. That’s obscene. It’s literally spending money we don’t have because our government really wanted to spend other money it didn’t have.

And second, Trump has indicated he has no intention of cutting back on three out of four of the biggest contributors to our long-term debt problem. Here’s de Rugy again:

As always, the culprit behind these deficit and debt explosions is growing spending on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and interest on our debt. These programs have long been and remain the driver of our future debt. The CBO reports that they will consume $5 trillion of our $6.5 trillion 2027 budget. […] President Trump has repeatedly said he won’t touch Social Security or Medicare—the two programs the CBO says will be responsible for most of the spending growth in the next decade if nothing changes. Trump also made clear that he wants massive infrastructure spending and more spending on defense—and he talked about expensive paid family leave, as well as large child tax credits, on the campaign trail. If you add to that potential trade wars and increased levels of cronyism, we could see even more government spending than we have projected now.

In the fifth major category I’d add to that list — war and foreign policy more generally, which is subject to all the irresponsible, wasteful, and generally unnecessary spending as every other enormous government program — Trump likewise shows no concrete promise of improvement.

Where this all ends, I frankly don’t know. Predictions as to when, how, and whether the “debt bomb” will explode are almost as numerous as the dollars our government owes. But I do know that these projections make clear the Trump White House and this Republican Congress have no intention of being the team to diffuse that bomb.