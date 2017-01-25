President Trump presented his case to the nation after signing an executive order to build the border wall

President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to fulfill his largest campaign promise.

Construction for his proposed 2,000-mile wall, designed to physically divide the United States and Mexico’s border, may begin in a matter months. Trump also signed a directive to punish “sanctuary cities” by stripping away their federal funding.

“The American people are no longer going to have to be forced to subsidize this disregard for our laws,” insisted White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

After the new of his executive actions was announced, Trump gave a press conference at the Department of Homeland Security.

There he presented the case for his directives:

“A nation without borders is not a nation,” he suggested. Trump promised that his executive actions would allow the country to regain control of its borders.

Trump also criticized the current border system, using stories of various criminal acts to also justify Wednesday’s order:

He used language similar to that of his inaugural speech. There he promised, “The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”

Trump provided some more details regarding his plans for the wall:

He closed his speech by touting a new sense of safety as a result of the order:

Trump is also set to head executive actions limiting and banning immigration from “several Muslim-majority Middle Eastern and North African countries including Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Yemen.”