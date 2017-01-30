President Trump spoke about fake tears in the face of Sen. Chuck Schumer’s impassioned speech on immigration

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday temporarily banning immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

There was a swift national outrage following the blanket ban, especially after it was revealed that the ban also had an effect on green card holders as well as foreign nationals like Hameed Khalid Darweesh, who was detained at JFK airport despite a 10-year service as interpreter for the American government. Various legal groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), took legal action almost immediately to help those affected by the ban.

On Monday, Trump suggested that issues at airports across America were caused by protests, a Delta computer outage — which notably did not come about until late Sunday evening, one day after the protests — and “the tears of Senator [Chuck] Schumer” (D-N.Y.):

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Trump was responding to an impassioned speech Schumer gave the day before. Schumer teared up while reading the inscription found at the bottom of the Statue of Liberty:

Some hours after his tweets, Trump repeated his brash criticism on camera, saying: “I noticed Chuck Schumer yesterday with fake tears. I’m going to ask him who was his acting coach. Because I know him very well. I don’t see him as a crier. If he is, he’s a different man. There’s about a 5 percent chance that it was real, but I think they were fake tears.”

Regardless of Trump’s opinion on the authenticity of Schumer’s tears, Schumer revealed that he would take a stand in the Senate on Monday evening in an attempt to repeal the travel ban: