President Trump wants to build his wall, here is how much they say it may cost you

President Donald Trump’s plan to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall could cost U.S. taxpayers $120 per household, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

The per household estimate is based on Congressional Republicans’ estimates that the cost to build the wall without Mexico’s help could add as much as $15 billion to the national debt, and the latest Census data on the number of U.S. households, according to the non-profit, bipartisan public policy organization that addresses federal budget and fiscal issues.





RELATED: Donald Trump’s idea to pay for his border wall would stick Americans with the bill

Trump vowed earlier this week to make good on one of his biggest campaign promises to build a wall to seize control of the border to stop illegal crossings and drug smuggling. He continues to insist that Mexico will pay for the wall, but Mexico opposes the wall and has said repeatedly that it won’t pay for it.

Still, Trump said construction would begin as soon as possible using government funds, and has proposed a 20 percent tax on all imported goods from Mexico to pay for the border wall.