Rare People

Prince Harry stares at a photo of his mother before he recreates the moment years later

Article will continue after advertisement

Prince Harry has followed in his mothers footsteps by dedicating his life to helping others less fortunate than he.

On Thursday, he visited a hostel in London started by his famous mother, Princess Diana, Willesden Green hostel founded in 1995.

He took a moment to reflect on a picture of his mother smiling with the staff.

LONDON, UNITED KINGSDOM - JANUARY 26: Prince Harry looks at a photograph of his mother Princess Diana, during a visit to The Running Charity, which is the UK's first running-orientated programme for homeless and vulnerable young people, on January 26, 2017 in Willesden, north west London, England. (Photo by Geoff Pugh-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGSDOM – JANUARY 26: Prince Harry looks at a photograph of his mother Princess Diana, during a visit to The Running Charity, which is the UK’s first running-orientated programme for homeless and vulnerable young people, on January 26, 2017 in Willesden, north west London, England. (Photo by Geoff Pugh-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

He then stopped to pose and recreate the same photo from all those years ago.

LONDON, UNITED KINGSDOM - JANUARY 26: Prince Harry recreates a picture taken of his mother Princess Diana, with staff and users with staff and users of The Running Charity, which is the UK's first running-orientated programme for homeless and vulnerable young people, on January 26, 2017 in Willesden, north west London, England. (Photo by Geoff Pugh-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGSDOM – JANUARY 26: Prince Harry recreates a picture taken of his mother Princess Diana, with staff and users with staff and users of The Running Charity, which is the UK’s first running-orientated programme for homeless and vulnerable young people, on January 26, 2017 in Willesden, north west London, England. (Photo by Geoff Pugh-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Earlier, Harry went on a run with the charity, called The Running Charity, “the U.K.’s first running-orientated program for homeless and vulnerable young people,” People magazine writes.

LONDON, UNITED KINGSDOM - JANUARY 26: Prince Harry runs with staff and users of The Running Charity, which is the UK's first running-orientated programme for homeless and vulnerable young people, on January 26, 2017 in Willesden, north west London, England. (Photo by Geoff Pugh-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGSDOM – JANUARY 26: Prince Harry runs with staff and users of The Running Charity, which is the UK’s first running-orientated programme for homeless and vulnerable young people, on January 26, 2017 in Willesden, north west London, England. (Photo by Geoff Pugh-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The prince observed that a lot of young people who use our charities have been let down in the early stages of life and that their success is defined by how they pick themselves up,” said Alex Eagle, founder of The Running Charity.

Module Voice Image
Betsi Fores, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement