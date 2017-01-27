Prince Harry stares at a photo of his mother before he recreates the moment years later

Prince Harry has followed in his mothers footsteps by dedicating his life to helping others less fortunate than he.

On Thursday, he visited a hostel in London started by his famous mother, Princess Diana, Willesden Green hostel founded in 1995.

He took a moment to reflect on a picture of his mother smiling with the staff.





He then stopped to pose and recreate the same photo from all those years ago.

Earlier, Harry went on a run with the charity, called The Running Charity, “the U.K.’s first running-orientated program for homeless and vulnerable young people,” People magazine writes.

“The prince observed that a lot of young people who use our charities have been let down in the early stages of life and that their success is defined by how they pick themselves up,” said Alex Eagle, founder of The Running Charity.