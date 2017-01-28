Protesters are gathering at JFK Airport following detainments caused by President Trump’s executive order on immigration

Protesters are currently gathering outside of JFK Airport in New York City in opposition to President Trump’s executive order on immigration, which he signed into law on Friday.

Demonstrators are holding signs that read “No ban, no wall,” “Refugees welcome,” and “Let them in” in front of Terminal 4’s international arrivals area. Their action follows the detainment of several travelers from middle eastern countries, migration from many of which has been placed on temporary hold.

The executive order called for a 90-day pause on visas and immigration from countries considered State Sponsors of Terror, a 120-day pause on our Refugee Admissions Program, and an indefinite hold on refugees immigrating from Syria in particular.





One Iraqi, Hameed Darweesh, who was detained after landing at JFK on Friday night was released on Saturday and shared his reaction to both the detainment and the protest with ABC News, saying, “I want to thank the people that take care of me, and they support me. They leave their families, their business to come support me. This is the humanity. This is the soul of America. This is what pushed me to move and leave my country and come here.”

Hameed Darweesh speaks after being released from detention at JFK airport in wake of immigration order: "America is the land of freedom." pic.twitter.com/2NfkWSEhxN — ABC News (@ABC) January 28, 2017

