Reba McEntire explains why she refuses to preach about politics

Reba McEntire has found her way into music, television and on the stage, but one place you will never find her is within the world of politics.

“I’m an entertainer and I don’t get into politics,” Reba recently told FoxNews. “I never have. It’s like my faith. I teach by example so I don’t preach to people. I just tell them how great my… relationship is with the Lord.”

It’s this relationship with the Lord that remains of vital importance not only in her personal life, but also in her professional life. Reba’s recently released album, “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope,” focuses in on her spirituality — something that she has relied on throughout her life but especially in the years since her 2015 divorce.





“Because I needed it myself, going through two and half years of changes in my life,” Reba said. “And who better to lean on than God? And that’s who I needed to be listening to. And I needed that faith, that faith strengthened, that hope.”

And while she will not get involved in politics, many fans have told her that her new album has helped them through what has been quite a tumultuous political season.

“I’m hearing from people…about how [the song ‘Back to God’] has touched their hearts and about how much we need this song at this time with all the trouble in the United States,” the “Fancy” singer said. “With all the differences of opinions let’s just give it back to God. It just seems to be very timely.”

And she admits, she too prayed to God about the current climate, asking for Him to “put the right person” into office.

“I pray for God’s way and not my way,” Reba concludes. “I know that God’s got the right path and the right plan.”