Reba McEntire tells us her pal Kelly Clarkson is a pro at keeping her kids in line

Reba McEntire has been singing with her good pal Kelly Clarkson since the pop star was a young contestant on “American Idol.” Their friendship has grown stronger as the years have passed, and Reba is proud of the woman and mother Kelly has become today.

Kelly is married to Reba’s stepson, Brandon Blackstock, the son of her former husband, Narvel. That means Reba’s had a front-row seat to see Kelly take on the new role of motherhood to daughter River Rose and son Remington.

Reba tells Rare Country, “I don’t think it’s changed Kelly. Kelly is so full of love and has so much energy that it’s just brought it all out. It hasn’t changed her. She’s just blossomed. She’s a good mama.”

Kelly isn’t afraid to discipline her young ‘uns when they get out of line either.

“She’ll train on ’em,” Reba says. “She’s a good mama.”

Kelly and Reba are singing together again, too. They join Trisha Yearwood for a trio performance on the beloved hymn, “Softly and Tenderly,” from Reba’s new faith-based project, “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.”

Since they’re all three phenomenal singers, Reba has a hard time describing what it’s like to experience her own voice blending with Kelly and Trisha’s sweet tones.

Says Reba, “I don’t know what to compare it to. It is just magical… sweet. It’s like, if you put all the ingredients in to bake this magical cake and it worked out everybody liked it. I don’t think that even holds a candle to the description of how much fun it is to sing with those two girls.”

“Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope” is on sale Friday, Feb. 3.