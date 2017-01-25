Reba McEntire’s new video just might help begin to heal our divided nation

The timing of Reba McEntire’s new faith-based project, “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope,” truly seems to be ordained by God. She just released the stunning new video for the lead single, “Back to God,” and it’s truly a message we all need to hear these days. The country is so divided, and it’s showing up on the news and on our Facebook walls non-stop. As Reba sings about on “Back to God,” there really is only one answer to deal with all the bad news.

Reba tells Rare Country, “There’s so many things going wrong. We don’t seem to be fixing things. We’ve got to give it back to God and let him fix things. If everybody would join together on that, it would be wonderful.”





The fact that “Back to God” made the cut for Reba’s new album at all seems to be a matter of divine intervention. The song was originally written and recorded by Randy Houser almost 10 years ago. He included on his album, “Anything Goes,” which was one of Reba’s favorites.

“I love Randy’s voice,” Reba says. “And when they didn’t release ‘Back to God’ a single, I was really surprised. Love that album.”

When she first brought her new faith-based album to her record label, she’d only included 15 songs. Her record label wanted her to cut a few more so they could make it a double album. That’s when “Back to God” came back in the picture.

Reba explains, “I had to go back in and record some more songs. And I hadn’t done Randy’s song. I’d forgot about it. And then I was going through all my songs on my computer, and I found it again. I thought, ‘This was a sign. I was supposed to do this.'”

“Sing It Now: Songs of Hope” is due out February 3 featuring Reba’s “Back to God” as well as her collaboration with Trisha Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson on “Softly and Tenderly.”