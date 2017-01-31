Rob Gronkowski switches from catching balls to cleaning shirts in a hilarious Tide Super Bowl commercial

Rob Gronkowski (known to football fans as “The Gronk”) has the kind of playful attitude that makes him a natural celebrity off the field. Unfortunately, the star tight end won’t be playing in the Super Bowl this week, having injured his back in the beginning of December.

RELATED: Grab some popcorn, sit back, and relive the 5 best Super Bowl commercials of all time

Patriots fans will still be able to see Gronk in a Tide commercial where he stars alongside “Arrested Development” actor Jeffrey Tambor. The advertisement features Gronkowski running a dry cleaning business. Yet instead of dry cleaning the shirts, you kind of get the feeling that he’s just cutting the sleeves off (and if you’re familiar with him at all, you might doubt that he has sleeves on any of his shirts).





RELATED: One of the first Super Bowl ads of the year is out and it is absolutely disturbing