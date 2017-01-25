Rosie O’Donnell continues her crusade against President Trump with a new round of #Resistance tweets

Over the last year, comedienne Rosie O’Donnell has devoted much of her social media presence to criticizing President Donald Trump, a man with whom she has feuded for many years.

Trump and O’Donnell’s issues go back over a decade, and have included personal attacks from both sides about looks and character.

In a 2016 presidential debate, Trump went so far as to criticize O’Donnell on national television after Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton brought up his history of misogynistic comments.

WATCH: "Rosie O'donnell, I said very tough things to her, and I think everybody would agree she deserves it." – Trump #debates pic.twitter.com/cDfBr2lpZ4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 27, 2016

"I've said very tough things to her, and I think that everybody would agree that she deserves it, and nobody feels sorry for her," Trump said at the time.





Since then, O’Donnell has turned up the dial on her critiques of Trump, and frequently retweets or directly tweets using #TheResistance hashtag. Those who promote #TheResistance believe Trump is an illegitimate president and that people need to do all they can to expose the flaws in his political positions and personality.

In response to a tweet that alleged Trump and his cabinet members would make money off the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, O’Donnell shared her feeling that grim times are upon us.

and so it begins – LIKE 9/11 – BELIEVE YOUR OWN EYES – AND NOT THEIR LIES – 11/9 – BLOCK THE BILLIONAIRES AT ALL COSTS – SOUL FREE GREED https://t.co/S1C0OD4uyV — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 25, 2017

“And so it begins – LIKE 9/11 – BELIEVE YOUR OWN EYES – AND NOT THEIR LIES – 11/9 – BLOCK THE BILLIONAIRES AT ALL COSTS – SOUL FREE GREED,” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday night, O’Donnell tweeted a link to an ABC News story that called two Trump administration comments “unsubstantiated claims.” She preferred to call them lies.

LIES LIES ALL THE FREAKING TIME – SAY IT LOUD AND PROUD AMERICAN PRESS – THE FACTS – HE LIES COMPULSIVELY – HERE IS A DR TO EXPLAIN WHY … https://t.co/rU4BCQ4Ec6 — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 25, 2017

“LIES LIES ALL THE FREAKING TIME – SAY IT LOUD AND PROUD AMERICAN PRESS – THE FACTS – HE LIES COMPULSIVELY – HERE IS A DR TO EXPLAIN WHY,” she wrote.

When someone tweeted a link claiming Trump felt insecure about the small crowd at his presidential inauguration, O’Donnell said she felt that it was all part of his character.

” A big loser – he still is – always has been – little richie rich gone off the golden lame rails – his business records suck google- in debt,” she wrote.