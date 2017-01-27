Rosie O’Donnell finally takes a quick break from bashing President Trump to tweet something positive

Actress Rosie O’Donnell recently tweeted a photo of the playbill for “The Great Comet,” a new Broadway musical starring Josh Groban.

“AMAZING MUSICAL – josh grobin [sic] in astounding!!!!” Rosie wrote on Twitter.

AMAZING MUSICAL – josh grobin in astounding!!!! pic.twitter.com/RSVIM6TaYW — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 27, 2017

While this may not necessarily be news, it was a rare moment for O’Donnell, who typically uses her Twitter for nothing more than berating President Donald Trump.

The two have long been at odds with each other, and O’Donnell has devoted a great deal of her social media presence to raising awareness of her problems with the president.





Later in the night, O’Donnell commented on Trump’s cabinet selections, tweeting, “AGREE – RESIST EVERY NOMINEE – EVERY SINGLE ONE.”