Rosie O’Donnell gets right to the point with her latest critique of President Donald Trump

On Saturday morning, comedian Rosie O’Donnell got right to the point when criticizing the President of the United States.

“FUCK YOU DONALD TRUMP YOU SOULESS WASTE OF SPACE,” O’Donnell wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: Donald Trump took a shot at Rosie O’Donnell during a presidential debate, and the reaction was fierce

O’Donnell’s Twitter feed has been filled with critiques of the president for many months. For over a decade, the two have been embroiled in a very public war of words.

FUCK YOU DONALD TRUMP YOU SOULESS WASTE OF SPACE https://t.co/TzBGMJt6lL — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 28, 2017

Most of the time, when O’Donnell tweets about the president, it’s relegated to critiques of his policy and character, or a call for others to resist. On Saturday, O’Donnell clearly felt that wasn’t enough.





Earlier in the day, O’Donnell shared several articles, and called on congress to “IMPEACH THIS MADMAN.”