Rumors are flying about Megyn Kelly’s future at NBC

NBC-newcomer Megyn Kelly is causing quite the ruckus at the “Today” show. After the stunning departure of Tamron Hall, Page Six is reporting that Kelly could next take down Savannah Guthrie and become the Matt Lauer’s co-anchor.

It’s quite the news for a show that’s been on a ratings rebound. Page Six reported that Kelly is likely to pair with Lauer when the former Fox News anchor starts at NBC in September. Guthrie, who is on maternity leave and has apparently been kept in the dark on any moves, recently signed a new long-term deal with “Today” yet could get the bump to a different role, or move to Hall’s 9 a.m. slot.





“If you’re Savannah, you’re looking over your shoulder every minute. The first time Savannah is out, Megyn will fill in, sitting next to Matt Lauer and NBC will go to great lengths to capitalize on it,” a source told Page Six. “It doesn’t make sense to pay Megyn that kind of money unless she’s on at 7 a.m.”

However, NBC responded to Page Six in very strong terms that Kelly will not be replacing Guthrie: “Let me say this for the last time and as clearly as possible: This is never ever going to happen,” Noah Oppenheim, a “Today” executive, said.

A Kelly representative added to Page Six: “This is unequivocally false.”

Meanwhile, the rumors surrounding Kelly’s future at NBC have not gone over well with the National Association of Black Journalists. The association has accused “Today” of “whitewashing,” and wants a meeting with the network.

“NBC has been a leader for diversity in broadcasting, but recent reports that Hall and Roker will be replaced by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly are being seen by industry professionals as whitewashing,” the organization wrote in a letter to NBC.

When Hall got the news that she was bumped off the 9 a.m. show, she packed up her belongings and bolted, turning down millions to stay. She made a video of herself clearing out her closet and had a message for her friends.