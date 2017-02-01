Rumors are swirling that Prince Harry truly is “not a fan” of President Donald Trump

Sources claim that Prince Harry isn’t interested in getting to know President Donald Trump.

“Harry think the president is a serious threat to human rights,” a source told US Weekly. Harry is very passionate about his work as an animal activist and humanitarian.

Another source claimed that Harry has “often been vocal” about Trump since the businessman announced he was running for president in 2015.

The president and first lady will be headed to the U.K. to visit Queen Elizabeth II in the summer, despite the petition signed by 1.7 million people asking to rescind the invitation. It has not been confirmed which members of the royal family the Trumps will visit, but the pressure is reportedly already on Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William.





In 2016, a close friend of the late Princess Diana claimed that Trump “bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers” and that he gave her “the creeps.” A rep for Trump responded at the time saying, “They had a great relationship, liked each other a lot, but nothing ever came of it.”

A former palace aide also reportedly claimed that after Diana split from former husband Prince Charles, Trump was in “relentless in his pursuit of [Diana]. […] It got to the point of being weird, the way he’d know where she was headed so he could suggest they meet at that place.”

Trump has also made comments about Prince William’s wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

In 2012, the Duchess was illegally photographed sunbathing topless in a private home and Trump tweeted, putting blame the blame on her.

“Kate Middleton is great — but she shouldn’t be sunbathing nude — only herself to blame,” he continued, “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!”

Could be a pretty awkward meeting.