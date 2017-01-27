Sad guinea pig gets the Simon & Garfunkel treatment as he reminisces about lost love and misplaced carrots

Recently, video-savvy tech guys have realized that whenever somebody looks down in the dumps, they can set it to Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” and it instantly becomes a classic. They did it with Ben Affleck in an interview, and the “sad Affleck” clip went viral almost immediately.

Now they’re back with a clip of a sad hamster gazing forlornly into the camera, seemingly disinterested in the carrot that somebody placed before him. Beware, this is the sort of video that you won’t be able to stop watching and sharing — at least, we haven’t been able to stop watching it.





