Sam Hunt shares details on how he proposed to his fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler

Getting down on one knee to pop the big question to your significant other can be downright nerve-racking.

Just ask Sam Hunt.

The 32-year-old country star, who got engaged to his on-again off-again girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler over New Year’s while on vacation in Israel, is now sharing the story behind his proposal.

While appearing on “The Bobby Bones Show” on Jan. 25, Sam said, “I thought it was going to be a cinch. It was one of those things where you’re like, ‘What’s the big deal?’ But, when you’re carrying [the ring] around in your pocket the moment is pressing. It’s a completely different deal.”





Turns out that Sam held onto the sparkly diamond for quite awhile, as he waited on the right moment to ask Hannah to marry him. At one point, he even thought he blew his chances with Hannah when the two got into an argument.

“Something came up that irritated her and she got kind of upset,” said Sam. “I realized that this may mess up my big plan to ask her to marry me that night. So, it kind of agitated me more about this issue.”

Despite the couple’s tiff, the stars aligned just right for Sam and Hannah. The tall, dark and handsome crooner eventually asked for Hannah’s hand in marriage over the Sea of Galilee.

“It was a special moment,” said Sam, “If I had blinked really hard I think a tear might have fallen out. My eyes were welling up a little bit.”

Aside from his engagement story, Sam also announced that he will be taking the road this summer for his 2017 “15 In A 30 Tour.” The trek begins on June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio, and includes special guests Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese. Sam also shared his brand-new single, “Body Like a Back Road,” which will be released to country radio on Feb. 1.