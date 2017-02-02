Sarah Silverman called for very drastic measures to be taken against President Trump, and people are pissed

Comedian Sarah Silverman pissed off Donald Trump fans in a bag way with a Wednesday night tweet about the president.

Silverman posted on her Twitter account and suggested that the United States military should join anti-Trumpers and overthrow the government.

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

“WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE,” Silverman wrote.

RELATED: Why are we responding to insane PC culture with equally insane infantilism?

People soon commented on Silverman’s post, and many did not agree with her.





“You are delusional. Military? Lol. You, your elitist friends, rioters & the convicts are going to wake a sleeping giant,” one person wrote.

Others pointed out that even if they disagreed, it would be near impossible to organize a resistance within the military.

“Virtually no combat arms would flip, and good fucking luck turning Marines on St. Mattis,” one user wrote.

Silverman’s tweet came after a violent night in California, when protesters gathered outside a planned speech from Breitbart News’ Milo Yiannopoulos.