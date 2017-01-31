Sean Hannity mocks media members as “overpaid, out of touch millionaires,” but look at how much he makes

He was number 89 on Forbes’ list of the 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities last year and reportedly drew an annual salary of $30 million in a 2014 report.

But it’s other members of the media who are “overpaid, out-of-touch millionaires,” according to Sean Hannity. That’s from a new interview with Politico, in which the conservative media star claims the 2016 election ended the credibility of outlets like CNN and the New York Times. He says the “mainstream media” “delegitimized itself” by citing polls and pundits who unanimously said Trump would lose.

He said there is a “political earthquake that is rocking this country and D.C., and the media is missing it,” and that organizations who point out when the President of the United States lies “will never get their credibility back.”

Hannity says members of the media just “don’t understand Donald Trump, they don’t understand the phenomenon.” He says members of the media waste their time chasing inaccuracies and blatant lies alike and that they should be focusing on the people and issues that made Trump win.

To him, a multimillionaire, the recent crowd size debacle is just that, largely a waste of time. “Who gives a shit? That doesn’t help the average person.”