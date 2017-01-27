Seth Meyers takes a closer look at Donald Trump’s “obsession” with voter fraud

Seth Meyers has taken over the spot left vacant by John Stewart: the left-leaning late-night host who blasts Republicans.

On Thursday night, Meyers criticized President Trump’s continuing claim that millions of people voted illegally. Meyers stated that “Trump is still incredibly insecure about losing the popular vote and if you were hoping a week of being president would change that, his most recent tweet was a real bubble burster.”

Trump’s ideas that widespread voter fraud contributed to his popular vote loss are based on shaky evidence. Meyers referenced a New York Times article that claims the president’s main source is an anecdote from an obscure German golfer.





The late-night host also put Speaker Paul Ryan on blast for not standing up to Trump on the president’s executive order to investigate voter fraud.