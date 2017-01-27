She covers her face in Band-Aids to get rid of a bad breakout

If you like to go to town on your zits, Dr. Pimple Popper style, this treatment will make them disappear overnight.

Popping a zit can be so satisfying, but it does make it harder to cover up the blemish with makeup. Scabs can be extra dry and absorb too much concealer, which makes for a gunky mess that can draw more attention than just a naked pimple would.

But if you use this easy hack to heal the skin around the popped zit, your makeup will go on flawlessly and no one will every know you had a breakout to begin with.





RELATED: This face mask is basically a PSL for your skin

So with a little Neosporin and some Band-Aids, plus some makeup in the morning, your face will be looking flawless. Watch to see exactly how it’s done.