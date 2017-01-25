She puts on the same mascara two different ways and the results are shocking

Maybe it’s not what kind of mascara you use that makes fuller and longer lashes, but the way you put it on that really matters.

YouTuber Aly Art was shocked when she and her mom both showed up somewhere wearing the same mascara, with drastically different results. Her mom’s naturally long lashes looked short and thin with Aly’s recommended product. Turns out, it was the way she put on the mascara that made all the difference.

Aly shows exactly what went wrong when her mom applied the makeup and what to do instead. You’ll never believe the difference this technique makes.