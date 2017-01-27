She turns everyone’s favorite cookie into DIY mascara

It’s pretty undeniable that cookies-n-cream is the perfect chocolate and vanilla flavor combo that can upgrade any sweet treat.

But YouTuber Katharine Ward is daring us to take that Oreo obsession to the next level with this DIY mascara. That’s right, she takes Oreo cookies and turns them into real mascara you can actually use day to day. How crazy is that?!

It’s pretty easy to mix up, and the results look just like any other mascara. Would you try this DIY hack?





If you’re feeling adventurous, here’s what you’ll need to make it:

rubbing alcohol

cotton ball

container

Oreo cookies

spoon

plastic bag

water

eye or face primer

Watch to find out exactly how to whip up this beauty treat.