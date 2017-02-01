Sheriff David Clarke might need to be worried about his chances for re-election in Milwaukee

A new survey from Public Policy Polling gathered some troublesome data for supporters of Fox News personality and Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

According to PPP’s findings, which were released in a statement titled “Sheriff Clarke Headed for Defeat,” Clarke has grown wildly unpopular in Milwaukee County.

The sheriff’s national profile has risen, thanks to consistent media hits on Fox News and a popular Twitter account. But Clarke, who is a Democrat, has seemingly lost the people in his county.

“Milwaukee voters think David Clarke is embarrassing their county on the national level,” Dean Debnam, president of PPP, said in a statement. “Democratic voters are open to replacing him with just about anyone at this point.”

Among the many bits of data PPP gathered was the startling statistic that nearly 70 percent of people polled in Milwaukee County feel that Clarke portrays the county in a bad light.

