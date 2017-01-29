She’s ready to pop! See the side-by-side photo Jessa Duggar Seewald shared comparing her first and second pregancies

Jessa Duggar Seewald is getting ready for baby number two!

The reality star and her husband, Ben Seewald, will welcome their second child next month, and by the looks of it, she is ready to pop!

Jessa took to Instagram over the weekend to share a side-by-side comparison of her first and second pregnancies at 39 weeks.

“First – second #39weeks #BabySeewald2,” she captioned the photo.

👈🏽first – second 👉🏽 #39weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:16pm PST





The 24-year-old gave birth to her first child, a son, Spurgeon, 14 months ago in November 2015.

In August 2016, she announced she was expecting again.

“We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as big brother!” the couple announced to Us Weekly. “We are so thankful that God is adding to our family — 2017 is shaping up to be a wonderful year already, and we know Spurgeon will do a great job in his new role. Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing, and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby.”

The baby will be here before they know it!