Shia LaBeouf is literally protesting President Trump around the clock and now he’s being watched

Shia LaBeouf might have to deal with the NYPD soon.

According to TMZ, the actor has been protesting President Donald Trump 24/7 outside of the Museum of the Moving Image since Friday. The protest is also being streamed online via webcam.

The growing group is reportedly chanting “He will not divide us” and on Monday, NYPD patrol cars were spotted on scene. They reportedly will have one unit at the site at all times for “crowd control” but, as we know, things sometimes get out of hand.

RELATED: Protesters in Washington, D.C. allegedly attacked actor Scott Baio after he attended Trump’s inauguration





LaBeouf has also been spotted going off on counter protesters during the event.

In this footage from the weekend, LaBeouf was spotted screaming into the ear of another man.

Shia Labeouf melts down and gets physical with a counter-protester. This is now the second time he's done this. pic.twitter.com/LJU7usDfj6 — Just Call Me Mister (@MisterMetokur) January 22, 2017

He reportedly plans to continue the protest for the duration of Trump’s presidency.