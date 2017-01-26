Shia LaBeouf was arrested during his round-the-clock protest and it was all caught on camera

NEW YORK — Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after an argument broke out at his New York protest of President Donald Trump.

According to WNBC, shortly after midnight, police said LaBeouf, 30, grabbed another man’s scarf, scratched his face and pushed him outside the Museum of the Moving Image, where LaBeouf has been leading a live-streaming performance art protest against Trump since Friday.

LaBeouf faces charges of misdemeanor assault and “violation level harassment,” WNBC reported.





https://twitter.com/thecampaignbook/status/822443598771785732?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw