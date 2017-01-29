Showering burglar fails to make a clean escape

Even a veteran 30 year detective from the Youngstown, Ohio, Police Department says this is one of the oddest cases he’s ever seen, according to The Vindicator.

Jacob Merchant, 33, has been charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of breaking and entering after a rash of incidents on Youngstown’s South Side.

Merchant, who is homeless, had been breaking into homes with his own food, cooking it there, showering, then leaving. Merchant would also bring his own cigarettes to homes he broke into. He was arrested thanks to tips from Youngstown Police Department’s patrol division.





The spree ended last week after a resident of the South Side came home from work after midnight to find food all over her kitchen. Someone had used the stove, too, she told police.

When she noticed the water running, she checked and found Merchant in her shower. He fled and boarded a bus, but was arrested shortly thereafter. Police say Merchant admitted to five other break-ins.