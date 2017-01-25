Singer Ciara brought smiles to kids’ faces as she treated patients at a children’s hospital to makeovers

Ciara treated patients at Seattle Children’s Hospital Monday to complimentary makeovers.

Instagram posts from the singer-actress show her and children getting their makeovers and celebrating together.

“Jackie, Daisy, Madison, Fiona, Massey, Haylee, Amy, Alexis, and Kailyn Are All Super Heroes Of Today,” Ciara wrote. “#StrongAgainstCancer.”

“Every time I visit Seattle Children’s, I see how strong these children are who are going through such difficult battles,” said Ciara in a release on the Seattle Children’s website. “I wanted to help make them feel as strong and beautiful as they are to me, and to let them know I’m thinking about them. I often hear that I inspire these kids, but they’re really the ones that inspire me. They are the real superheroes of today.”





A 17-year-old patient named Madisen Rodriguez was happy to be involved in the makeovers. Rodriguez relapsed with a cancer of the lymph system in 2016, but she’s nearing the end of treatment.

“It’s fun to have an appointment that’s not with a doctor,” Rodriguez said in the Seattle Children’s release. “It was cool to get to talk about hair and make up. That’s everything I love! It made me feel really special and happy.”