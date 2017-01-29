Singer John Legend gave an emotional speech following President Trump’s immigration ban

Like many, singer John Legend isn’t happy with President Trump’s refugee ban.

On Saturday night, Legend gave a speech to introduce “La La Land” at the 2017 Producers Guild Awards and talked openly about the immigration ban set forth by President Donald Trump.

“Now, this is a moment and we’re all worried about what’s happening in our country,” he said according to PEOPLE. “I won’t pretend that ‘La La Land’ is a political film, but I do want to take a second to talk about what’s happening in our country right now. This is a film about love, about dreams and about this lovely city we call home, Los Angles, California.”





“Los Angeles is the home of so many immigrants, so many creative people, so many dreamers, and those of us who work in this business have the privilege of shaping how the world perceives this country we love. We are the voice, we are the face of America,” Legend continued. “Our America is big, it is free, and it is open to dreamers of all races, all countries, all religions. Our vision of America is directly antithetical to that of President Trump. And I want to specifically tonight reject his vision and affirm that America has to be better than that.”

Legend reportedly became emotional when talking about his wife, model Chrissy Teigen.

“My wife and I were a little bit conflicted about being here tonight when we know what’s happening in the streets, we know what’s happening at LAX and the airports around the country, but we came here tonight,” he said. “But we also wanted to put our money where our mouth is, and we made a donation to the ACLU and to other organizations who are committed to fighting for freedom in the land of the free.”

He finished the speech by asking his colleagues to donate to various charities that work to help refugees.

“There’s a lot of money and power in this room, and I hope you all will use it for something good. Let’s all continue to stand up together for what is right.”