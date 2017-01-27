Rare People

Sylvester Stallone gives high praise to his girls for their breakout magazine cover

Actor Sylvester Stallone praised two of his daughters and his wife for their latest appearance on the cover of Grazia, a popular European magazine.

Very proud of you girls , And their mother,being on the cover of such a wonderful magazine…

“Very proud of you girls , And their mother,being on the cover of such a wonderful magazine…” Stallone wrote on Instagram.

The magazine cover featured Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin, and his daughters, Sistine and Sophia Stallone. In recent months, the Stallone women have received a great deal of attention as the daughters begin the careers.


Sophia later posted her own photo from the spread to Instagram.

Thank you Grazia Magazine for putting my sister and I on the cover! Such a fun shoot!❤️

In a recent check-in with TMZ, the daughters explained that despite their close-knit family and interest from TV producers, they don’t want to become the next Kardashians.

“No, we’re Stallones […] I don’t think we’re like them,” Sophia joked to the cameras.

