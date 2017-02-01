Take a listen to the new Sam Hunt song that’s sure to set your world on fire

Sam Hunt’s new single, “Body Like a Back Road,” has got us dreaming of a sexy summer romance, but, alas, it’s only February. The breezy tune tells the story of a guy meeting a new girl and then really getting to know her and her “body like a back road.”

In the song, Sam sings about taking six weeks to summon the courage to call this girl up, but then they instantly hit it off and now “go way back like Cadillac seats.”

RELATED: Sam Hunt shares details on how he proposed to his fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler





The second verse gets even sexier with Sam singing about her “hips like honey so thick and so sweet.”

The song also includes the title of Sam’s new tour, 15 in a 30, which is a reference to the slow speed Sam is going in a 30 MPH zone while hanging with his girl.

RELATED: Sam Hunt reveals the small life change that had a big impact on his relationships

That trek kicks off June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio with special guests Chris Janson, Ryan Follese and Maren Morris.

So, what do you think of Sam’s new track? Does it get you excited for his upcoming studio album?