Take one more listen to the catchy theme song that made Mary Tyler Moore a star

Music can take you back, back to that place where you heard it for the first time. Back to that place that made you feel something in your heart. Back to that place and time when the world was a tad gentler, a tad more loving and a tad more understanding.

Upon hearing the news of the death of Mary Tyler Moore on July 25, countless people had the urge to listen to the song called “Love Is All Around,” which served as the theme song for the hit television show “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Little do many know that the song was actually sung by country singer Sonny Curtis.





A member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame after induction in 1991, Sonny co-wrote the number one hit “I’m No Stranger to the Rain,” which was recorded by the late Keith Whitley. He also reached the country charts on his own via songs such as “Good ‘Ol Girls,” “Married Women” and of course “Love Is All Around” in 1980. Mary’s company, MTM Records, also had a country music operation in the ’80s in Nashville. In fact, Trisha Yearwood worked there as a receptionist before making it big. Artists on the label included Holly Dunn and Paul Overstreet.

So while Mary is no longer with us, this song will forever symbolize her heart and her soul and the lasting legacy she has left within so many people who loved her.

We’re going to make it after all, that’s for sure.